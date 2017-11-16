Rider List for the GKA Big Air World Championships in Tarifa!
Find out who has qualified for each discipline and will compete for a world title at the GKA's biggest ever event here!
In order to dedicate even more attention and support to the up and coming generations, the GKA Kite World Tour has some significant announcements and goals for the Youth World Tour in 2022!
Join us in Tarifa this June/July and be part of this huge kiting extravaganza that also features the GKA Big Air World Championships!
The top four riders will qualify for the GKA Big Air World Championships coming in Tarifa, 20 June - 06 July - it's on now
Find out exactly what's happening when the GKA hits Tarifa in June 2022 to run three huge events in one!
Find out more about the first GKA Awards, taking place in Tarifa, 25th June! Public voting info, participation details and more in this post
Colombia kicked off our 2022 Freestyle season with a bang! Non-stop wind and a colorful Colombian atmosphere made beautiful photographs. Click here to view the highlight gallery from the premiere South American stop of the season
See the best action from the entire event - who got their Freestyle season off to a flier!
Find out who won the Men’s and Women’s Finals at the GKA Freestyle World Cup Colombia!
Wave & Strapless Freestyle
'Kite-Surf' is a combined wave and strapless freestyle discipline that aims to find the most complete surfboard rider.
Twintip Big Air & Freestyle
The "Freestyle" worldcups are the ultimate competitions for twin-tip freestyle riders.
Hydrofoil
The "Hydrfoil Freestyle" worldcups are the ultimate competitions for hydrfoil freestyle riders.
Kite Park League
Kite Park riding is all about hitting features (rails and kickers) with speed and style!
Kite Slalom, Formula & Foil
The racing tour covers all disciplines which have a starting line and a finishing line.
Upcoming
Winners
To be announced
Stars
LivestreamYes
TV coverageYes
Prize money€30,000
Upcoming
Winners
To be announced
Stars
LivestreamTBC
TV coverageYes
Prize money30.000€
Finished
Winners
Manoel Soares
Mikaili Sol
Stars
LivestreamTBC
TV coverageYes
Prize money€25.000,-
Finished
Winners
Charles Brodel
Maike Elisa Mueller
Stars
LivestreamYes
TV coverageYes
Prize money€8.000,-