Rider List for the GKA Big Air World Championships in Tarifa!

Find out who has qualified for each discipline and will compete for a world title at the GKA's biggest ever event here!

Read this article

NEWS

Image for The GKA Youth World Tour 2022

The GKA Youth World Tour 2022

In order to dedicate even more attention and support to the up and coming generations, the GKA Kite World Tour has some significant announcements and goals for the Youth World Tour in 2022!

Read this article
Image for Ten Reasons to Attend the GKA Kite Expo

Ten Reasons to Attend the GKA Kite Expo

Join us in Tarifa this June/July and be part of this huge kiting extravaganza that also features the GKA Big Air World Championships!

Read this article
Image for Full Power Kitefest Tarifa 2022 Set for a Start on Wednesday

Full Power Kitefest Tarifa 2022 Set for a Start on Wednesday

The top four riders will qualify for the GKA Big Air World Championships coming in Tarifa, 20 June - 06 July - it's on now

Read this article
Image for Come Join the GKA in Tarifa 2022!

Come Join the GKA in Tarifa 2022!

Find out exactly what's happening when the GKA hits Tarifa in June 2022 to run three huge events in one!

Read this article
Image for GKA Awards 2022

GKA Awards 2022

Find out more about the first GKA Awards, taking place in Tarifa, 25th June! Public voting info, participation details and more in this post

Read this article
Image for ‘Moments’ Gallery – GKA Freestyle World Cup Colombia

‘Moments’ Gallery – GKA Freestyle World Cup Colombia

Colombia kicked off our 2022 Freestyle season with a bang! Non-stop wind and a colorful Colombian atmosphere made beautiful photographs. Click here to view the highlight gallery from the premiere South American stop of the season

Read this article
Image for GKA Freestyle World Cup Colombia Full Highlight Video And Event Report

GKA Freestyle World Cup Colombia Full Highlight Video And Event Report

See the best action from the entire event - who got their Freestyle season off to a flier!

Read this article
Image for Winners are Announced! GKA Freestyle World Cup Colombia Day Four

Winners are Announced! GKA Freestyle World Cup Colombia Day Four

Find out who won the Men’s and Women’s Finals at the GKA Freestyle World Cup Colombia!

Read this article

Disciplines

Kite-surf

Wave & Strapless Freestyle

Men|Women|Youth

'Kite-Surf' is a combined wave and strapless freestyle discipline that aims to find the most complete surfboard rider.

Read more

Freestyle

Twintip Big Air & Freestyle

Men|Women|Youth

The “Freestyle” worldcups are the ultimate competitions for twin-tip freestyle riders.

Read more

Hydrofoil Freestyle

Hydrofoil

Men|Women

The “Hydrfoil Freestyle” worldcups are the ultimate competitions for hydrfoil freestyle riders.

Read more

Park

Kite Park League

Men|Women

Kite Park riding is all about hitting features (rails and kickers) with speed and style!

Read more

Race

Kite Slalom, Formula & Foil

Men|Women|Youth

The racing tour covers all disciplines which have a starting line and a finishing line.

Read more

Upcoming events

When & where

Status

Winners

Big air

Tarifa, Spain

20th June - 06th July 2022

Upcoming

Winners

To be announced

Stars

Livestream

Yes

TV coverage

Yes

Prize money

€30,000
Freestyle

Fuerteventura, Spain (TBC)

1st – 6th August 2022

Upcoming

Winners

To be announced

Stars

Livestream

TBC

TV coverage

Yes

Prize money

30.000€

Finished events

When & where

Status

Winners

Freestyle

Salinas del Rey, Colombia

2nd - 6th March 2022

Finished

Winners

Manoel Soares

Mikaili Sol

Stars

Livestream

TBC

TV coverage

Yes

Prize money

€25.000,-
Hydrofoil Freestyle

Fortaleza, Brazil

16th - 21st November 2021

Finished

Winners

Charles Brodel

Maike Elisa Mueller

Stars

Livestream

Yes

TV coverage

Yes

Prize money

€8.000,-
View all events

Tour leaders

Kite-surf

Peri Roberts

women

Peri Roberts

country flag

Australia

View Profile

James Carew

men

James Carew

country flag

Australia

View Profile

View current rankings

Freestyle

Mikaili Sol

women

Mikaili Sol

country flag

Brazil

View Profile

Manoel Soares

men

Manoel Soares

country flag

Brazil

View Profile

View current rankings

Hydrofoil Freestyle

Maike Elisa Mueller

women

Maike Elisa Mueller

country flag

Germany

View Profile

Charles Brodel

men

Charles Brodel

country flag

France, French Republic

View Profile

View current rankings

Latest videos

View all videos

Association
Members

Image for Rideengine Image for Cabrinha Image for CrazyFly Image for Shinn Image for Mystic Image for Naish Image for Core Image for Flysurfer Image for Cruizze Kiteboarding Image for RRD Image for North Image for Ocean Rodeo Image for Slingshot Image for Airush Image for Nobile Image for ACT Agency Image for ION Image for SAFETRX Image for Duotone Image for F-One Image for Manera